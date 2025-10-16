ITMF announces winners of 2025 International Collaboration Awards
The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF) has announced the winners of its International Collaboration Awards 2025, recognizing achievements in global partnerships that advance sustainability and innovation in the textile industry.
This year’s four award recipients are:
The ITMF International Collaboration Awards honour initiatives that demonstrate meaningful progress aligned with the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), highlighting projects that foster international cooperation across the textile value chain.
Award winners will present their projects at the ITMF & IAF Conference 2025, taking place from 24–25 October in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, co-hosted by the Indonesia Textile Industry Association (API).
