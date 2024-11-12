ITS contest to announce finalists on March 20 in Trieste

The final selection of the 22nd edition of the ITS contest will take place in Trieste on March 20. The ITS Foundation has dedicated ITS 2025 programme to the theme of overcoming physical and cultural barriers, as well as the limitations that humans impose upon themselves.

The new ITS Arcademy - Museum of Art in Fashion exhibition will open to the public on March 27. Curated by Olivier Saillard and Emanuele Coccia, the exhibition celebrates emerging design talent and fashion's ability to transcend borders and create a universal language. Works by 25 emerging designers and images of everyday wardrobe staples will be on display. "Fashionlands: clothes beyond borders" is the title of the exhibition.

“Creativity knows no bounds, and the ITS Foundation has always envisioned spaces where it can flourish freely. For this reason, we are delighted to join the celebrations of Go! 2025 Borderless, because we believe that art and talent can contribute to overcoming all kinds of barriers: geographical, cultural, or social," Barbara Franchin, President of the ITS Foundation, emphasised in a statement.

ITS contest to unveil 2025 finalists in March

She was referring to the fact that 2025 will be the year of the "Go! 2025 Nova Gorica and Gorizia European Capital of Culture 2025" event, an opportunity to promote and develop the creative and cultural fabric of the Friuli Venezia Giulia region.

The ITS contest, the international platform that has been identifying and promoting the most interesting talents in contemporary design since 2002, is therefore preparing to announce the finalists of the 2025 Borderless edition. A new generation of creatives following in the footsteps of designers that ITS has discovered over the years, including Demna, Matthieu Blazy and Chopowa Lowena.

Each of the 10 finalists, selected by a jury of experts, industry professionals, designers and fashion personalities, will receive the ITS Creative Excellence Award, worth 10,000 euros, participate in a 10-day creative residency between Trieste and iconic locations in the Friuli Venezia Giulia region, and benefit from visibility within the ITS Arcademy - Museum of Art in Fashion's Borderless exhibition for a period of 10 months.