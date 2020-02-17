J Brand debuts capsule collection with Halpern for Fall 2020

While the runways have traditionally been a place for designers to showcase their latest sole works, it has also become the platform to debut collaborations made with other labels, such as the partnership between Claudi Li and footwear brand Teva during New York Fashion Week and just across the pond, J Brand has debuted its capsule collection with London-based designer Halpern.

According to an announcement from the denim label, J Brand has designed a capsule that will be part of Halpern’s Fall 2020 collection, which debuted during the fashion label’s most recent runway show on Feb. 15. This collaboration follows a growing list of internationally renowned designers including Simone Rocha, Proenza Schouler, and others for J Brand. As a result, the denim brand has become known for supporting “emerging and modern design talent" in addition to its premium sustainable denim.”

The J Brand x Halpern collection is inspired by the 1970s—particularly the era’s free-spirited aesthetic. The capsule features reimagined versions of J Brand’s popular silhouettes, which utilize new fabrics to combine J Brand’s sustainable denim washes and production process with Halpern’s opulent glamour.

The J Brand x Halpern collection will be available online and at global retailers beginning late August 2020.

Images: Courtesy of J Brand