Jacquemus returns to Paris Fashion Week

2025 will be the year of Jacquemus' big return to Paris, with the French brand set to show during the autumn/winter 2025 men's fashion week.

After a few months of hiatus, the Paris Fashion Week season will resume next January. From January 21 to 26, 2025, the fashion capital will host the AW25 men's fashion week, during which many surprises are planned, including the return of Jacquemus to the official calendar.

His last shows as part of Paris Fashion Week were in January 2020 and in March 2019 . After five years of absence, this return has generated many positive reactions in the media and on social networks. According to the provisional schedule published by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, the show will take place on January 26 at 2 p.m. For the time being, no information has been disclosed on the event.

Five busy years

During these years of absence, the prodigy from the south of France has not been idle, continuing in the expansion of his brand, which has become essential over the years.

In recent years, Simon Porte Jacquemus has evolved through his own calendar, organising his shows in highly symbolic locations such as the Saint-Paul-de-Vence (in Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, his native region); at the Palace of Versailles or in one of the most emblematic villas in Italy, the Casa Malaparte. Jacquemus has also developed his network of boutiques with inaugurations in major fashion cities including London and New York .

The independent brand, highly sought after by major groups, celebrated its 15th anniversary last June, during an anniversary fashion show. In a fashion sector undergoing major changes, Jacquemus is one of the rare brands that have managed to stand out. With a refined and minimalist style, recognisable among so many others, Jacquemus has very quickly become one of the favorite brands of stars around the world, many making the trip to each show. This will likely be the case next January as well.