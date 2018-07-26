Jade completes 10 years, celebrates with limited edition archival pieces

From being a noteworthy idea on paper to one of the country’s finest occasion wear labels, it’s been quite a remarkable journey for Jade. Designers Jade Monica Shah and Karishma Swali’s luxury brand Jade is celebrating a decade of its launch with a 10 piece exclusive capsule collection inspired by its archives.

Jade by Monica and Karishma has created a capsule collection of 10 archival pieces to reflect on the brand’s history. Each garment has the initials of the artisan who made it hand embroidered into it to show the importance of the craftspeople who work for the brand.

Jade’s journey began when Shah and Swali identified a massive gap in the bridal wear segment in India. Beginning in a 200 sq. ft. room with only 15 artisans, the brand now employs over 800 artisans. The brand’s parent company, Chanakya, also suggested that the designers start an occasion wear line which is running to this day.