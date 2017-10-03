James Ferreira to kick start India Runway Week in Delhi

Designer James Ferreira will open the ninth edition of India Runway Week, to be held in New Delhi from October 6-8. He will be presenting his collection after three years in the capital. Ferreira, known for using western silhouettes with subtle infusion of Indian elements, will present his 2017 resort wear collection at the fashion week that will take place at DLF Place, Saket.

Ferreira loves spreading love for the country and in his statement he requests young designers to be honest with their ideas as it will end like it begins, with a piece of cloth. His show will open with casuals in his "intoxication" print interspersed with cheese cotton white drapes followed by an organic cotton range.

His cocktail wear collection features short dresses in satin and georgette, printed and pleated fabric fashioned into asymmetric shapes and the collection of evening wear range will feature skirts, gowns and more.

He is a dream designer to work with and for young emerging designers of this platform. It's going to be a great learning experience, says Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director, India Runway Week.