Janet Mandell expands luxury rental model with consignment service and AI try-on

In a rental market dominated by convenience and price, Janet Mandell has carved out a niche: a couture-level service paired with a circular fashion ethos. From her showrooms in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, Mandell has built a business that not only provides access to over 6,000 designer pieces, but also strives to care for clients as though they were stepping into a Parisian couture house.

“The traditional rental model was missing the A-class service experience,” Mandell told FashionUnited. “To me, it is about so much more than renting a gown. It is about ensuring that every woman leaves feeling confident, supported, and extraordinary in her choice.” That philosophy is reinforced by on-site tailoring, last-minute styling, and a focus on detail intended to elevate rental into a luxury experience.

Now, Mandell is expanding her model with two new initiatives: a consignment service designed to extend the lifecycle of clients’ wardrobes, and AI-powered virtual avatars that let users try on looks digitally. Both underscore her ambition to position Janet Mandell not only as a rental platform, but as a purveyor of luxury, technology and circular fashion.

Rental continues to grow into high-fashion realm

The addition of such features differentiates Janet Mandell from others in the rental market, which has continued to expand in the wake of rising sustainability concerns and a growing preference for access over ownership. The global online rental market was valued at 1.52 billion dollars in 2023, and is projected to reach 3.12 billion dollars by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3 percent, according to Grand View Research.

Janet Mandell showroom. Credits: Janet Mandell.

North America represents a significant share, with the US rental market online forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent from 2025, according to Future Marker Insights. While players like Rent the Runway, Nuuly and Fashion to Figure dominate the broader space, Mandell has become a defining figure in the high-fashion sub-sector, which is expected to reach 1.2 billion dollars by 2033.

Balancing data and intuition

Mandell credits her success to a mix of data-driven decision-making and strong client relationships. “We know our clients deeply, and we use the data we capture in each city to curate collections that reflect their unique tastes and lifestyles,” she said. “But fashion is also about intuition, and sometimes it comes down to trusting my gut when I am buying.”

Her clientele spans stylists, celebrities and private clients. While stylists often arrive with specific requests, private clients typically seek guidance, making the rental process a collaborative experience that “involves trying on looks, experimenting, and most importantly having fun discovering pieces they may never have imagined for themselves”, Mandell noted.

Consignment model expands client relationships

The new “inherently sustainable” consignment model adds another layer to Mandell’s circular approach and relationships with her clients, enabling them to rent out their own pieces before eventually finding the right buyer. “It is a multi-layered approach to sustainability that keeps luxury fashion in circulation,” Mandell said.

Maintaining couture-level service is central to the shift. As such, expert tailors are employed at every showroom to serve as “clothing doctors”, ensuring garments are in impeccable condition. “That level of craftsmanship and attention to detail ensures our couture standard never wavers,” she said.

Janet Mandell showroom. Credits: Janet Mandell.

The introduction of the service reflects Mandell’s ability to recognise where the rental business needs to move next. Popularity for the evolving sector can be attributed to trends like ‘access over ownership’ that are currently gaining traction, or the increase in demand for premium and luxury brands, which are not typically associated with convenience, yet through rental become more accessible to a wider customer base.

Sustainability is also a growing driver, though while already ingrained in consumers in younger generations, for which circularity is second nature, Mandell’s clients primarily seek pieces for milestone events. For them, appeal lies in exclusive inventory and personalised service, with sustainability serving as an added benefit.

Adapting for the future, drawing inspiration from the past

To continue evolving her service, Mandell is also preparing to launch an AI-powered platform that will allow clients to try on looks virtually. While details remain limited ahead of a rollout later this year, she said the innovation will “absolutely transform the way clients experience our brand”.

Mandell continued: “Technology creates curiosity and excitement, which ultimately drives people into the showroom. It is similar to seeing a dream home online and feeling compelled to visit in person. Our tech innovations are designed to spark that same desire to come in, touch and truly experience the fashion.”

Janet Mandell showroom. Credits: Janet Mandell.

While this evolution in particular focuses on future-thinking innovation, Mandell is also hyper-aware that in order to look forward, you also sometimes need to look back. In an effort to continue expanding the rental offering, the company is growing its vintage selection, a category Mandell views as central to the brand’s identity.

This strategy will be spotlighted during a vintage-focused runway show at New York Fashion Week on September 10, where the brand will also debut its new technology. The event intends to highlight the showroom’s “role as one of the top vintage curators in the rental space”, Mandell said. “We don’t follow trends – we create them. As curators, we have the freedom to define what’s next, which is why our inventory feels so unique.”

Growth doesn’t stop there, however. When asked what was next for the showroom’s model, Mandell said she envisioned the brand extending beyond fashion rental and into a full lifestyle experience. “Think private clubs, hotels, restaurants, fitness and wellness, all integrated into our showroom spaces, “ she said. “Ultimately, I want to create a sanctuary for women, a place where they feel inspired, celebrated and at home.”