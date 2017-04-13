Jashn’s S/S ’17 collection mirrors 80s colonial fashion

Premium ethnic and lifestyle brand Jashn has launched a collection devoted to ’80s fashion for S/S ’17. The collection has a look that depicts the power of the 80’s, tailored with the vintage retro look. The exclusive designs blend in with latest fashion while standing out on their own. It’s a mix of polkas and stripes, and tropical art and foil prints.

The’80s decade has a memorable and distinctive history, which inspired the design team at Jashn to come up with this collection. The designs under this collection are voguish and attempt to set a new trend in ethnic wear. They’re ideal to be paired with Jashn leggings, cigarette pants, palazzos, denim etc.

Jashn, founded in 2003, is a premium ethnic wear and lifestyle brand. With a peppy and unconventional style, the brand is designed to appeal to young working professionals as well as mature women. It creates clothes that speak one’s personality and bring out their attitude. The distinctive signature has since evolved as a fusion of textile detail, refined luxury, and meticulous tailoring. The brand creates couture, diffusion which is Indian in sensibility, yet international in appeal.

The brand has developed a unique style of its own, reflecting the ancient traditions of Indian craftsmanship in a contemporary vocabulary. Today, the company is renowned for its distinctive use of colors, quality of fabrics, intricate embroideries and a gloriously rich Indian aesthetic.