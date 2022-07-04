Jasper Conran London launches new fragrances

Jasper Conran London has launched a new fragrance collection, inspired by the “very best of nature,” designed to complement the aesthetic approach of the brand.

Described by the brand as “supremely wearable and utterly timeless,” the fragrance collection offers five varieties that have been blended and produced in Italy using sustainably sourced cruelty-free and vegan-friendly ingredients.

To ensure that each fragrance is desirable and offers the Jasper Conran aesthetic they have been presented in simple yet stylish glass bottles, which are fully recyclable.

Commenting on the fragrances, Jasper Conran said in a statement: “I have always appreciated how scent can be powerfully evocative and emotive. Using the very best of nature as my inspiration, I have selected harmonious ingredients that blend perfectly to create fresh and spirited scents that will uplift, soothe and revitalise.”

Image: Jasper Conran London

The five fragrances include Orange and Patchouli, which offers crisp cologne-like notes of blood orange and zesty lemon blended with warm spices, and Grapefruit and Amber, an invigorating fresh scent that evokes travel featuring Turkish rose, orange blossoms and red saffron.

While Damask Rose is dappled with bergamot and green geranium, the Jasmine and Neroli is a romantic floral scent with pepper, ginger and mandarin, while Vetiver and Cardamon combine cardamom with aromatic black pepper and golden myrrh enveloped with a musky, oakmoss trail.

Each fragrance is sold separately, 100ml for 60 pounds direct at Jasperconran.com.