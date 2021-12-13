JCPenney announces addition of Forever 21 at 100 stores

JCPenney has announced the addition of Forever 21 to its portfolio of brands.

The brand will be available at 100 JCPenney stores across the US, as well as on its online store. The move adds to JCPenney’s identity as a retailer for teens and young adults.

Forever 21’s launch at JCPenney is being driven through a 360 marketing campaign, including in-store, e-commerce, social media and direct mail promotions.

“Forever 21 and JCPenney share a mission to make the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence,” said Michelle Wlazlo, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at JCPenney. “The addition of this brand to our portfolio rounds out our Young Minded assortment and brings an exciting new element of in-the-moment fashion.”

Forever 21’s style is based off of the West Coast, with neutral and trending aesthetics incorporated into its design.

“Forever 21’s relationship with the Generation Z customer is a perfect alignment for JCPenney, who is also committed to bringing innovation, excitement and fashion to a young consumer that understands the quickly evolving trends in fashion,” said group president of lifestyle and chief brand officer at Authentic Brands Group, Jarrod Weber.