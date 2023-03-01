JCPenney partners with fashion designer Prabal Gurung

JCPenney, the multibrand retailer operating at a mid level price point, has collaborated with fashion designer Prabal Gurung to create a new clothing collection called Impower by Prabal Gurung for JCPenney. The collection features a range of dresses and jumpsuits for various occasions and will be available to purchase for a limited time only.

The Impower collection offers affordable clothing options in twenty-five size-inclusive styles under hundred dollars. “This collection is a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and optimism and is an ode to the women who have held my hand and helped me grow. To me, beauty is inclusion in every size, every color, and that is the world I live in and the world I wanted to create with this collection,” said Prabal Gurung about his designs in a press release.

The collection aims to empower women and celebrate their individuality by offering a range of elegant and casual designs. JCPenney chief merchandising officer Michelle Wlazlo stated in a press release: “This partnership celebrates women and exemplifies our mission to provide quality and value to our customers.”

The advertising campaign for Impower was shot by well-known photographer Norman Jean Roy, featuring female business owners and icons, including Shalom Harlow, Natalia Bryant, and Varsha Thapa. In order to highlight the purpose-driven collection, JCPenney will donate ten thousand dollars of profit to charity and foundations like the Shikshya Foundation Nepal.

The collection launches on March 2 and will be available in selected JCPenney stores as well as online on the retailers’ website.