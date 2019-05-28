Jean Patou fashion house rebrands to Patou

After being taken over by luxury giant LVMH back in 2018, Jean Patou has now revealed its new name, Patou, as part of a new brand identity.

LVMH acquired Jean Patou in order to “relaunch women’s ready-to-wear at the iconic French couture house,” the company said on its website. Patou’s new artistic director, Guillaume Henry, will present his debut women’s ready-to-wear collection in Paris in September 2019. Though LVMH remains tight-lipped about its new brand identity, it did tease the following video.

">

With the founding of his fashion house in 1914 at the age of just 23, Jean Patou made a name for himself as a revolutionary designer of women’s fashion with the creation of his simple and chic evening dresses. Following his death in 1936 at the age of 43, Patou was succeeded at his fashion house by the likes of Marc Bohan, Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Lacroix.