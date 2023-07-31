Jean Paul Gaultier to collaborate with KNWLS on new collection

French fashion house Jean Paul Gaultier has announced it will be collaborating with British womenswear brand KNWLS on a collection set to debut September 8.

The line will consist of over 40 tops, jackets, trousers and dresses, as stated Business of Fashion, which initially reported the news, and will be sold at Ssense, MyTheresa, The Webster, FWRD and Net-A-Porter.

To kick-off the partnership, the duo will be working with Ssense during New York Fashion Week, while KNWLS is to also debut some of the collaborative pieces during its September show.

KWNLS designer and co-founder Alexandre Arsenault told the media outlet that the collection brought together common aesthetics from the two brands, including the use of prints and “grunge elements”.

He added: “We wanted to find that world in between that feels very KNWLS and very Jean Paul Gaultier at the same time.

“It feels like it could be part of the Jean Paul Gaultier archive already – but also the KNWLS archive.”

Meanwhile, Florence Tétier, Jean Paul Gaultier’s creative director since 2021, also commented on the upcoming collaboration, stating: “Their world is really connected to the legacy of Jean Paul Gaultier and it made total sense to give birth to this collection inspired by the very specific vision of the women’s body both brands have.”