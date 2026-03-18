Jeanologia launches AI-powered laser design tool for denim

Denim specialist Jeanologia has launched a new laser tool powered by artificial intelligence (AI) created to extract precise denim designs directly from a picture.

Dubbed ‘Billy AI’, the tool intends to address the long process of translating a vintage denim garment into a laser design ready for production, reducing the time span to just minutes. Its system analyses a garment image and extracts a laser design that looks to reflect the natural wear patterns of vintage denim pieces.

The result eliminates the need for manual retouching or inefficient production processes, Jeanologia said, with a final design optimised for laser technology that is ready to be executed. The company is positioning the tool as a “game changer for denim design”, claiming that it enables “industrial execution in a matter of minutes”.

In a statement, Enrique Silla, CEO of the Spanish denim company, said: “Billy brings intelligence to the creative process. For the first time, designers can transform a garment image into a precise laser design ready for production in just minutes. What previously required a full day of expert work can now be achieved almost instantly.”

Billy AI’s technology has been trained with over 9,000 laser designs developed by Jeanologia during its 25 year lifespan, allowing the AI to understand the characteristics of denim wear patterns.

Silla reaffirms that the tool “does not replace designers; it amplifies their creativity” by providing them with more time for creative exploration and concept development instead of technical reconstruction. “It removes the most labour-intensive technical work and allows them to focus on what truly matters: creating,” Silla added.