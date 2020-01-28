Jeremy Scott to skip NYFW and show collection at Couture Fashion Week in Paris

Another American designer is skipping out on New York Fashion Week and decamping to Paris for the upcoming haute couture presentations in July. According to WWD, the designer’s eponymous label was scheduled to show on Feb. 7 until the brand announced the shift away from New York week of fashion month.

According to the announcement, the decision to move to Paris for the designer’s next presentation stems from a desire to “pay homage to the city that launched his design career.”

Scott is the most recent major designer to drop out of New York Fashion Week for a new location, following the steps of Tom Ford, who is scheduled to show on Feb. 7 in Los Angeles two days before the Academy Awards, and Tommy Hilfiger, who will be showing in London. Other major labels opting out of New York Fashion Week include Pyer Moss, Telfar, and Ralph Lauren.