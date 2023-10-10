Jewellery, bags and shoes: The accessory trends that will define SS24

With the spring/summer 2024 catwalk season behind us, it's time to take stock. FashionUnited reviews the accessories that will make their mark on next summer's trends, from chokers to stockings, ballerinas to XXL brooches.

The choker or choker necklace

Patou / Chanel / Dior. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Reminiscent of the 2000s, the choker necklace has been spotted on the catwalks of many luxury labels, from Dior to Patou, to Chanel and Givenchy. Flashy, rocky or girly, it highlights the headwear and fits in with the Y2K trend.

The soft under arm bag

Miu Miu / Rokh / Phillip Lim. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The large, even oversized handbag appeared in the arms of many of the silhouettes for SS24. This often unisex accessory satisfies a need for practicality that the mini-bag trend had left behind. Made from supple leather or waxed canvas, its handles are almost never used as we prefer to wedge it to the side, between the arm and the hips.

The hobo bag

Hermès / Valentino / Dion Lee. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Its linear, rounded pragmatism makes the hobo bag an easy-to-wear accessory with an accommodating classicism. At Hermès, Chloé and Valentino, its half-moon shape is carried in the hand, while at Bottega Veneta and Dion Lee its oversized proportions are worn on the shoulder. Already a trend in 2022, its simple shape guarantees it the qualities of a timeless style and a safe haven.

The ballerina

Akris / Balenciaga / Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The ballerina has been making a comeback for several seasons now, and will be back for SS24. Flat and often adorned with a strap, this footwear is as practical as trainers. It can be found sharp and metallic at Luisaviaroma, in a powdery pink at Balenciaga, patent at Akris, or lace-like at Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

The casual pump

Bevza / Mugler / Carven. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

While ready-to-wear is currently responding to the Quiet Luxury trend, shoes offer a disruptive element to the silhouette that hits the bull's eye and revives its classicism. Adorned with spikes, in faux fur or designed in a textured material, luxury brands have allowed themselves every extravagance this season to offer pumps with aesthetics that are as collectible as they are Instagrammable.

The flashy ear decorations

Laruicci / Saint Laurent / Zimmermann. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The earrings of SS24 are particularly eye-catching. XXL and often in gold, they enliven the silhouette with a joyful chic that makes no apologies. They could be spotted as a pair or on their own to satisfy an assumed stylistic expression when the outfit became too minimal.

The brooch

Schiaparelli / Pedro Del Hierro / Stella McCartney. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Spotted at Schiaparelli, Stella McCartney and Chanel, the brooch is getting a second lease of life to liven up formal, everyday outfits. For SS24, luxury brands are exploring its romantic potential as much as its arty strength. It can be found in all forms: XXL, floral, animal or abstract, in fabric or metal.

Socks

Zimmermann / Vaillant / Givenchy. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

It's a niche trend, but one that the collective mind could well succumb to. Worn in pastel shades or light denier black, knee-highs can be paired with long, slit or pencil skirts for a feminine, old-fashioned charm.