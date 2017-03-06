Jharcraft to partner AIFW

Jharkhand will partner the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week. Usually the fashion week has a partner country but this time it has been decided to have a partner state. Jharkhand is known for its fabulous fabrics. The event aims to unlock its treasures before a global audience. The soul of Jharkhand lies in its handloom legacy.

Designer Shaina NC will exhibit around a dozen Tussar silk saris, which would be a fusion of her own designs as well as ones inspired by the weavers of Jharkhand. Shaina NC is known for her dedicated efforts to promote Indian handlooms. She will be presenting her collection for the first time at AIFW. Presentations will also be made by Pinnacle Shruti Sancheti, Rina Dhaka and Dabiri by Divya and Ambika.

The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), which is organizing the fashion week, will partner with Jharcraft, an organization that promotes sericulture, handloom and other allied activities in the rural areas of Jharkhand, with a special emphasis on local artisans and underprivileged sections of the state. Jharcraft will set up a stall at the fashion week. FDCI has a tradition of preserving the arts and crafts of India. AIFW will be held in New Delhi, March 15 to 18.