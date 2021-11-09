Jil Sander partners with Arc’teryx on high-performance collection

Italian fashion house Jil Sander has unveiled a collection in collaboration with technical apparel and outwear label Arc’teryx, on a mountain sports collection.

The duo has worked together on womenswear, menswear and unisex capsules for Jil Sander, designed for an active outdoor lifestyle. Creative directors, Lucie and Luke Meier, selected the performance-wear brand based on its long-standing commitment to functionality, authentic performance and innovation.

Consisting of three jackets, a pair of bibbed trousers and a one-piece suit, the line focuses on skiing, snowboarding and other mountain activities, optimising Arc’teryx’s engineering and technical trades.

Image: Jil Sander x Arc'teryx

Waterproof 3L Gore-tex Pro Fabric, with overlays of waterproof leather, has been implemented into pieces of the collection, with carefully designed details and trims allowing for maximum performance. Furthermore, the interior of the garment displays Arc’teryx’s signature ergonomic patterning and micro-seam tape construction.

Three solid colourways make up the line: white, black and a blue-grey, inspired by the depths of glaciers.

The collection comes as part of the Jil Sander+ selection, consisting of seasonal additions centred around life in nature.

Jil Sander x Arc’teryx will be available tomorrow through both of the label’s official e-commerce sites and physical stores, on the Ssense platform and at select retailers.

Image: Jil Sander x Arc'teryx