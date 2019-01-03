Jimmy Choo and Swarovski partner in personalisation service

Jimmy Choo is expanding its personalisation service with new bespoke options in partnership with jewellery brand Swarovski.

Jimmy Choo, which is owned by Capri Holdings, launched Choo x You last month, a service allowing customers to create personalised Jimmy Choo shoes and bags with Swarovski crystals. Bespoke options include sparkling letters, symbols and phrases to adorn their accessories.

To make the service more personal, it is only available in select stores and not via its e-commerce channels.

In London the service is offered at its New Bond Street flagship as well as in Harrods.

Other international locations include Paris, Milan, Moscow as well as the United States, Japan, China and Hong Kong.

“Introducing our new personalization service featuring sparkling Swarovski crystal letters, symbols and phrases, allowing you to create bespoke Jimmy Choo shoes and bags,” said the brand in a statement. “It's Choo, by you.”

Photo credit: Jimmy Choo Instagram