Jimmy Choo debuts make-up collection

Luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo has branched out into make-up with the launch of its first capsule collection consisting of lipsticks, nail polishes, and fragrances, inspired by its shoes.

The ‘Seduction’ collection is inspired by “timeless glamour and red carpet spirit” of the luxury brand and is the embodiment of the label’s “refined universe: feminine, elegant, daring and memorising,” explained Jimmy Choo in a statement.

The debut make-up range plays with colour and sparkle reflecting the confident style and daring spirit of the Jimmy Choo woman and features ten lip colours and eight nail colours, alongside an exclusive set of six concentrated fragrances, each taking inspiration from Jimmy Choo’s iconic designs.

For lips, Jimmy Choo has ten unique shades, aimed at offering “long-lasting, intense shades to suit every mood” from deep red and hot pink to an elegant burgundy or subtle nude.

Each lipstick is enclosed in a delicate nude case, with highlights of gold glitter and the Jimmy Choo logo, the lip colour is imprinted with iconic python print and the JC monogram, and is lightly scented with one of the new fragrances, Iris Crush. The lip colours are also displayed in a delicate nude coloured pouch with a soft finish adorned with the JC monogram to protect the lipstick when being carried around.

Jimmy Choo launches lipsticks and nail varnishes

The nail collection has been designed to “enhance the hands and feet for a long-lasting, ultra-shiny finish,” with colours ranging from luminous red to soft pink and two glitter shades.

The palette of strong, vibrant colours are presented in a multi-faceted glass bottle which captures light with an elegant nude cap highlighted with gold glitter effect and the Jimmy Choo logo.

Six ultra-feminine fragrances complete the ‘Seduction’ collection, with each scent revealing an exclusive ingredient to evoke the multiple facets of the Jimmy Choo woman, including iris, amber, rose and vanilla at their heart.

Each scent is offered in a multi-faceted glass bottle that has been designed to underline the “sensual, feminine fragrances” while reflecting the “multi-faceted attitude of the Jimmy Choo woman”.

The launch follows Jimmy Choo’s decade-long partnership with Interparfums, which includes four successful fragrances.

Jimmy Choo's Seduction Collection is available exclusively at Harrods, in-store and online. Nail varnish is 35 pounds, lipsticks are 50 pounds and the fragrances are 175 pounds.

Images: courtesy of Jimmy Choo