Jimmy Choo launches its first beach collection with swimwear

Luxury accessories brand Jimmy Choo has launched its first beach capsule collection, offering swimwear for the first time.

Jimmy Choo’s new collection recalls a colorful and degraded sunset, with sherbet shadows throughout the pieces, including flip-flops, a light canvas shoe, bags, and accessories such as an oversized beach towel.

The swimsuits are designed with yellow and mint green colors, while the triangle bikinis and bandeau are offered in the same faded sherbet color in the Jimmy Choo monogram print.

The sunglasses come in pastel pink and black with the Jimmy Choo logo in gold on the temple of the glasses.

The collection includes styles for both men and women.