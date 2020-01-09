Jimmy Choo launches new fragrance

Jimmy Choo is stepping up its fragrance game. As the brand has already carved out their niche in the world of women's and men's footwear, fragrances are their next frontier. The latest addition to the brand's fragrance collection is Urban Hero, a new men's fragrance.

The new fragrance was inspired by street art, and was concocted by perfumers Antoine Maisondieu and Marion Costero. The top notes in the fragrance are lemon caviar and black pepper, followed by scents of rosewood and vetiver, with base notes of grey amber and leather accord.

French street artist L'Atlas has been chosen as an ambassador for the brand. The fragrance will be available at Jimmy Choo and Sephora stores at a price point of 98 dollars.

photo: courtesy of Sephora.com