Jo Malone London partners with Paddington on a new scent

British fragrance and beauty brand Jo Malone London has unveiled a partnership with beloved bear Paddington.

The limited-edition collection centres around Paddington's favourite snack, the marmalade sandwiches, with a cologne featuring a refined take on the British preserve orange marmalade, blending warm woods with orange zest to create the fragrance.

In addition to the cologne, there are four limited-edition gift collections, including one in a special trunk design, inspired by Paddington's suitcase, featuring Jo Malone London favourites across cologne, home and bath and body categories.

Jo Malone London Orange Marmalade Cologne Credits: Jo Malone London

Jo Dancey, global brand president of Jo Malone London, said in a statement: "A childhood favourite and now our latest collaborator, Paddington conjures up cherished memories of fun-filled summer trips by train, exploring the British countryside and coastline—always with a picnic in tow.

“When it comes to our Orange Marmalade Cologne, really there was no other choice of partner we'd rather share our scent with—or marmalade sandwich, come to that."

Françoise Guyonnet, executive vice president of kids brands at StudioCanal and chief executive of The Copyrights Group (a StudioCanal company), added: "We are delighted to be partnering with Jo Malone London to celebrate the marvellous Orange Marmalade scent inspired by Paddington's favourite food.

“It is exciting to see both brands coming together to celebrate British heritage, as well as the shared values of kindness and generosity, in a campaign that captures Paddington's essence so beautifully."

Paddington has previously collaborated with Cath Kidston, Barbour and Marks and Spencer.