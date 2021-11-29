Joe Browns launches first childrenswear capsule

Home and fashion retailer, Joe Browns has launched its first childrenswear capsule collection.

The capsule, which is made up of a range of graphic t-shirts, comprises of 12 pieces. Called Mini Me, three of the prints are festive in nature, and one design is inspired by the Dia de los Muertos festival that takes place annually in Mexico.

Other designs include sunflowers, bees and tigers.

“For some time customers have been asking us about childrenswear. Our unique, fun handwriting that takes its cue from a group of friends laughing, joking and being carefree sits perfectly with what both parents and children alike are looking for when it comes to their wardrobe,” said buying director at Joe Browns, Jane Reik.

The brand has recently announced its new strategy to deliver annual sales of 100 million pounds by 2026. It aims to introduce its brand to more people, and expand its existing ranges such as homeware and loungewear. As a part of this strategy, its foray into childrenswear will see its brand reach a new consumer base.

“Mini Me is a capsule collection to start the ball rolling,” said Reik. “We will continue to review to establish how well it performs and leans into our ambition to deliver 100 million pounds sales by 2026.”