Joe Browns launches loungewear line, Sloe Joes

British retailer Joe Browns has unveiled a new collection of loungewear and pyjamas in line with the ongoing comfort-centred lifestyle trend.

The Sloe Joes launch follows on from the brand’s smaller trial of the casualwear line last year, now spanning 35 options in 17 colours that feature Joe Browns’ signature prints.

The collection includes everything from cardigans and hoodies to yoga tops and wide leg trousers, and mirrors the brand’s typical design ethos for what it describes as “much needed vibrancy”, in a release.

“With a little bit more freedom, now lockdowns have ended, it doesn’t mean we don’t still appreciate laid-back, comfortable options for the days when dressing up feels like a chore,” said Joe Browns’ buying director, Jane Reik.

She continued: “It’s fair to say that the relaxed, dressing down trend is firmly here to stay. Sloe Joes leans firmly into this.”

The collection will be available directly through Joe Browns and its retail partners, including Very, Next and Freemans.