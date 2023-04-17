John Lewis launches first ‘tweens’ fashion collection

Department store retailer John Lewis is expanding its childrenswear offering with its first ‘tweens’ collection as it looks to “significantly grow its share” of the children’s fashion business in the UK.

In a statement, John Lewis said that the new children’s collection will feature more than 2,100 more lines, including its own-label ‘tween’ range for 7 to 12-year-olds, alongside ten new fashion brands for spring 2023.

Naomi Simcock, executive director at John Lewis, said: “We’ve long been trusted by families and have strength in the nursery and baby market. Through expanding our kids’ range, we’re excited to be there for even more customers, at every stage of family life.

“Not only have we expanded our kidswear range, we’ve made it more stylish - taking inspiration from 90s trends, with bold prints and colours - and have innovative plans to make it a focal point in our shops. “This is also our first big campaign to back our new brand promise - to be there for ‘all life’s moments’. We’re not just here for the milestone moments, but all the everyday ones in between.”

John Lewis looking to grow share of children’s fashion with new ‘tweens’ collection

John Lewis states that while it currently holds a 16 percent share of the UK nursery market, selling one in three (34 percent) of all pushchairs in the UK, this position was “not significantly maintained beyond a child’s early years”.

With Mintel stating that the kids’ clothing market will be worth 7.3 billion pounds by 2027, up from 6.8 billion pounds in 2022, John Lewis wants to increase its slice of the market.

The department store added that its kidswear expansion also reflects changing consumer behaviour, as its customers have been telling the retailer that their older children want to have more fun with clothing and are increasingly interested in what they wear.

The 2023 ‘Fashion for All’ children’s collection marks the first from John Lewis’ director of design for fashion Queralt Ferrer, who joined the retailer in September last year. Ferrer held senior design roles for Massimo Dutti and Marks and Spencer and founded the premium brand Five of Us, which offers stylish, lifestyle-driven childrenswear for up to 10s.

John Lewis notes that while its kids’ range has always been known for quality and durability, the relaunch will introduce “a more modern aesthetic,” as well as its own-brand collections for two distinct age groups - ‘youngers’ aged 2-6 and ‘tweens’ aged 7-12.

The change comes from a recent study the retailer conducted with parents that found that most children begin to develop their own views on fashion and their style at age seven, as they find a voice on what they do and don’t want to wear.

Simcock added: “It’s that age where you want to start creating your own sense of style, and we knew that simply scaling up our range for younger kids wasn’t going to cut it any more. Now we’ve got exciting options, designed specifically for older children - helping them shape their own look.”

The new ‘tween’ range is “style-led,” added John Lewis, drawing heavily on the return of 90s trends, with oversized hoodies, logo tees and wide-leg cargo trousers in a monochromatic colour scheme, with prices ranging from 7 to 38 pounds.

The collection will sit alongside existing brands Nike, Vans and Crocs and 10 new brands, including popular labels like Petit Bateau, JoJo Maman Bebe, Mintie by Mint Velvet and Ted Baker, and affordable brands, such as Jack and Jones, Mango, Gap, Cotton On, Only & Angels by Accessorize.