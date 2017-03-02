John Players looks for 'Coolest gang of India'

John Players is going into the third season of its youth centric campaign to discover the 'Coolest gang of India'. In collaboration with Zoom TV, John Players is providing an opportunity to every young at heart to register on #Buddiez Season 3 with their group of friends for a fun filled activity to win a chance to shoot an exclusive music video with a celebrity Bollywood composer along with a paid expense trip to Goa with friends.

John Players is known for trendy and innovative fashion wear for young men. The brand reached out to youth across colleges and communities to identify the coolest gang of friends in India. It has extended its reach to 40 prime colleges across six cities and roped in youth icons Aradhana Nayar, Varun Kapoor and Yuvraj Thakur.

Anyone who wants to win the title for becoming the coolest gang can now register themselves through the wild card entry process. John Players # Buddiez is a youth engagement program that captures their carefree spirit and enables them to celebrate a lifetime of friendship. The third season is expected to reach a huge number of youth pan India, including the key cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Kolkata and Chandigarh.