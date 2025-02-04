Joor to platform Australian designers during NYFW

Joor has partnered with WeWearAustralian and Australia Post to platform and promote Australian designers during New York Fashion Week. The wholesale platform is playing host to a digital trade show event spanning three months, featuring 40 brands associated with the organisations.

As part of the partnership, selected brands included in the Joor x WeWearAustralian Passport show include Esse Studios, Acler, Christian Kimber, Aaizél, Lack of Color and Ngali, an Indigenous brand. Viktoria & Woods and Morrison, meanwhile, are to be introduced for the first time to international wholesale.

A four-day retail experience will also take place during NYFW, with a curation of 12 brands exhibiting in a shopping experience opening February 6. RM Williams, Ngali, Viktoria & Woods and Acler are to be among those platformed, housed in a retail space with an interior reminiscent of Australia’s environment.

The decision to bolster the presence of Australian brands comes in response to “growing momentum for Australian fashion”, Joor said, with the platform reporting a 43 percent uptick over the past five years in the sales of brands from the region.

In a release, Joor CEO, Kristin Savilia, said the company was “thrilled” to partner with the two organisations in an event intended to provide “Australia’s foremost fashion brands with a global platform to expand their international distribution”.

Savilia continued: “We look forward to raising the visibility of these exciting brands amongst a worldwide audience and helping brands and retailers to connect and build lasting, fruitful partnerships.”