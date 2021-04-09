Jordan Brand extends women's sizing options

Sporting giant Nike’s Jordan brand announced extending its size offering for women’s Air Jordan sneakers in retro styles and new additions.

The brand officially revealed its summer 2021 collection featuring 12 styles mixing the latest seasonal favorites with beloved silhouettes and retro throwbacks to create new styles with additional sizing for women.

New releases include a metallic purple Jordan I HI OG and a new glow-in-the-dark spin on the Air Jordan VI. For the first time, Air Jordan XI Low Bright Citrus is available in women’s sizing. At the same time, the Air Jordan XI Legend Blue is released in low form, creating a women’s-exclusive.

The 12 styles will continue to drop throughout the summer through Nike’s SNKRS app.