Joules launches first men's formalwear collection

In celebration of its 30th anniversary, British fashion and lifestyle brand Joules has unveiled its first formalwear collection for men.

The collection features a range of suits, jackets, trousers, shoes, shirts, ties and pocket squares, and looks to mix Joules’ traditional heritage style with classic British tailoring. The collection includes a selection of British tweeds and worsteds from the historical mills of Alfred Brown and Abraham Moon and Sons. The brand said the launch of the new collection reflects the progression of its growth strategy as it extends its product offering within existing and into new categories.

Joules new formalwear men’s collection will be sold exclusively through Next’s website from June, with prices for jackets starting from 199 pounds, and full suit prices from 249 pounds.

Last week, Joules reported that for the for the 52-week period to May 26, 2019, group revenue had increased by 17.2 percent to 218 million pounds.