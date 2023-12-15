Jovani becomes official fashion partner of Miss America

Annual pageant event Miss America has announced a new partnership with eveningwear brand Jovani Fashion, as part of the duo’s collective efforts to “nurture the potential of young women while emphasising qualities beyond glamour and poise”.

Through the collaboration, Miss America and Jovani Fashion are looking to combine their own heritage and designs in a bid to “elevate the Miss America delegate’s presence on the national stage”.

In a release, Robin Fleming, chief executive officer of Miss America, said she was thrilled to welcome Jovani as the event’s official fashion partner.

Her statement continued: “[The brand’s] dedication to quality and trendsetting designs will beautifully showcase the young women of Miss America and Miss America’s Teen on stage.”

Meanwhile, Abraham Maslavi, co-owner and CEO of Jovani, linked the latest partnership to his daughter’s own collegiate journey, which he said had “reinforced the importance of programmes like Miss America” that celebrate talent and encourage academic achievement.

Maslavi continued: “Joining this intentional organisation as it enters its 103rd year is an honour, and we are committed to making a positive difference in these women's lives."