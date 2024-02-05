Julia Fox and Law Roach to co-host E!’s new design competition series

Actor and model Julia Fox will host and executive produce a new design competition series with US TV network E! called ‘OMG Fashun’.

The half-hour show will premiere on May 6 with two episodes and will see Fox co-hosting with Law Roach, known for his styling work with actress Zendaya, to highlight “fashion’s up-and coming disruptors”.

In each episode, three contestants will be challenged to create “a boundary-breaking look born of Fox’s beautifully bold brain using materials and techniques that would make fashion’s so-called gatekeepers squirm”.

The challenge will be against the clock and will be judged by Fox and Roach alongside a rotating expert guest judge. They will select a winner who will receive a 10,000 US dollar cash prize and get their garment modelled by Fox.

Fox said in a statement: “OMG Fashun is shaping the future of fashion, emphasising sustainability, upcycling, and creative craftsmanship to restore integrity to this art form. Being the most stylish person in the room doesn't require breaking the bank; all it takes is creativity and a dash of confidence.

“My biggest hope is that our viewers will get inspired by what we create on the show and recreate the looks at home using all their old junk they have lying around!”

Rachel Smith, executive vice president of unscripted content, lifestyle and documentaries at NBCUniversal Entertainment, added: “Julia is a tour de force in the industry and a champion for up-and-coming designers. This show celebrates fashion’s newest disruptors as they push the boundaries for their ultimate muse, Julia, and we’re excited to share their original and unique perspectives with our audience.”

‘OMG Fashun’ is produced by Scout Productions. Along with Fox, executive producers include Rob Eric, David Collins, Michael Williams and Renata Lombardo.