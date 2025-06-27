Julian Klausner revisits classics for Dries Van Noten; CamperLab debuts in Paris

Paris - On Thursday, during Paris Fashion Week, Belgian designer Julian Klausner presented his first menswear show for Dries Van Noten, a dazzling SS26 collection, boldly revisiting menswear classics.

Meanwhile, Spanish brand CamperLab, the experimental offshoot of Spanish footwear brand Camper, made its debut at the Parisian event with a simple showcase of its streetwear.

"I really wanted to keep in mind these classic pieces, these staple designs from the traditional men's wardrobe," Klausner explained to the press after the show, which was acclaimed by the audience.

"I was reflecting on the difference between formal and casual: what makes a garment look formal or, conversely, casual? How can I elevate casual elements or tone down formal elements? That was really at the heart of the exercise," the young designer continued.

On the catwalk, this reflection translated into a series of pieces with controlled volumes: trapeze coats, silk trench coats, boxer shorts, mini-shorts, but also fitted tops with boat necks or shoulder pads, which Klausner freely imagined as men's evening wear.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Dries Van Noten Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

All in a very strong colour palette, with very bright red, bright fuchsia, deep blue, or even 1970s-style green and orange, not forgetting stripes, all kinds of prints, or even shiny pearl embroidery.

"When approaching this menswear collection, I wanted prints, embroidery, bright colours," the designer summarised. "I conceived it in a joyful and spontaneous way, pushing the fabric and colour adjustments to the maximum."

The waist was sometimes marked by a sarong knotted as if the model was preparing to go to the beach or by a cummerbund. A "very playful" accessory, which the designer also presented in all kinds of colours, prints and embroidery.

Appointed in December to succeed the founder of the fashion house, Dries Van Noten, who retired last year, Klausner presented a first menswear collection in Paris in January before a very prominent first womenswear collection in March.

CamperLab was created in 2015 by Camper's creative director, Achilles Ion Gabriel, with the aim of extending the experimentation of lines and materials from the parent company to the entire wardrobe.

Without losing sight of price accessibility, CamperLab showcased loose denim clothing printed with geometric patterns, thick-soled trainers, and tank tops at Fashion Week.

Camperlab Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Camperlab Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

Camperlab Spring/Summer 2026, Menswear. Credits: ©Launchmetrics/spotlight.

The show was unisex, with accessories such as faux leather sports bags, imitating exotic skins, matching a whole outfit of a fitted, short jacket and trousers, in reddish and sand tones.