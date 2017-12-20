Junior’s Fashion Week A/W ’17 wraps up in Bengaluru on a high note

Winter is among the most favourite season for designers and stylists as they try and bring something new for consumers. The start of the autumn/winter brings with itself long boots, cozy apparels, warm yet stylish gloves, woolen scarves and stylish trench coats. And to help juniors dress smartly in latest trends from the autumn/winter collections by leading national and international kids’ wear brands, Junior’s Fashion Week showcased trendy collection across various metros. The aim: to spread fashion and trends among the little ones.

Junior’s Fashion Week is one of a kind event as it focuses on providing junior models platform like no other to showcase their talent to attract the attention of the fashion industry. JFW is also an edutainment platform for young boys and girls who look forward to a fashion adept environment and experience the exhilaration of walking on the runway as a junior model. JFW is an omnibus to the future of fashion world for the young beautiful people.

Brands create magic on the ramp

The participating brands create a runway grandstand with the junior models of JFW to bring forth their latest collection and present them to a captivating audience. The bespoke amenities distinguish every showcase and gives unwavering attention to the brand. Junior’s Fashion Week not only believes in making the junior walk the runway, but also in preparing and grooming them for the same. Hence, JFW conducts a one-day workshop prior to the final showcase which helps the juniors work on their personalities, feel confident and learn the technicalities of the fashion world.

In the Autumn Winter season, several top national and international brands and designers, including Lil Angles, Doodlers, A-First, US Polo Association Kids, Marks & Spencer, Allen Solly, The Children’s Place, etc were associated with Junior’s Fashion Week. The different editions of the A/W’17 season highlighted trendy collections by the brands. The collections had their own stories and uniqueness. These were showcased to an audience of potential buyers, industry visitors, fashion bloggers, and media.

Delivering a spectacular performance

The workshop is moderated by experts and is an introduction to the grand showcase that ensues. It is especially designed by the JFW team to groom the junior models to make them runway ready and instill confidence and aptitude to be a junior model. Junior’s Fashion Week had a lovely journey this Autumn Winter season 2017. Starting with Kolkata in the east, JFW moved to Mumbai in the west, followed by NCR in the north and ending the journey with a spectacular event in Bengaluru in south. Junior’s Fashion Week received an overwhelming response from all the 4 cities of the Autumn Winter season and is now looking forward to a magnificent Spring Summer season.

The ideology of Junior’s Fashion Week is to be an exemplary platform where young talent is celebrated and brand value is accentuated and a heritage of fashion is cultivated. India witnessed fashion and trends in the Autumn Winter season with Junior’s Fashion Week. It’s time to move over to the Spring Summer season now.