Junior’s Fashion Week A/W 2017 edition starts with a bang in Kolkata

The latest edition of Junior’s Fashion Week started off with a bang, at JW Marriott, Kolkata and met with an unprecedented success. The two-day event, that ended on September 3 is a great platform to create awareness about kids brands, fabrics, trends, collections showcased on the ramp.

In the Autumn/Winter edition, US Polo Assn showcased another innovatively created collection for juniors. US Polo Assn. Kids AW’17 collection featured traditional, peppy and updated looks. It offers contemporary elegance, great tradition and a cheerful attitude, which reflects in the positioning, imagery and experience as a premium brand. Alok Dubey from USPA says “Kids has always been an integral part of our brand and we are pleased to be associated with Junior’s Fashion Week. The creative and youthful nature of this show is a good platform to showcase our kids’ collection. Rooted in the brand’s American origin and polo connection, the collection stays true to classic American styling showcasing a vibrant play with reds, blues and whites highlighted with stars, stripes and dot prints. The overwhelming reaction from parents and kids has given us a strong sense of responsibility to prove ourselves and provide a great clothing line for our junior models.”

Growing fashion awareness

Changing mindsets and awareness about trends have had a huge impact in the way kids dress up these days. With premium brands like US Polo Assn. Kids to local luxury designers like Lil Angels, and daily wear brands like A-First and Doodlers, JFW showcased a vast range that left audience in awe of the collection. The idea behind the event was not only to provide brands a never seen before platform to showcase their kids’ collection but also to enrich children with confidence and groom them for a better tomorrow. After all, Junior’s Fashion Week has always been a promising landscape for brands, designers, and of course, the guardians and the little stars.

Much to the delight

The exuberance of the kids and the audience was clearly evident at the Kolkata event. JFW runway brought forth the spirit of young models and bright and lively AW’17 collection of brands and designers. As Jessica Gomes Surana, show director and choreographer, points out her association with Junior’s Fashion Week has been enriching and very fruitful. “It has been a beautiful journey so far interacting with the tiniest fashion brigades who are a joy to groom and an absolute delight to watch on stage.” With such an amazing response from Kolkata, Junior’s Fashion Week is geared up for the next stop in Mumbai. Meanwhile, is equally excited to return to Kolkata again for the next season.