Junior’s Fashion Week brightens up a wintery morning with latest collection

Featuring a mélange of international luxe brands including Hugo Boss, DKNY, Little Marc Jacobs, Timberland and Billieblush, the latest collection of Kids Around is set to leave kids drooling. Spreading its magic in New Delhi, the collection will be launched at the Junior’s Fashion Week from December 22-23, 2018, at Pullman, Aerocity. The Runway Showcase will be preceded by a grooming workshop, where jaunty juniors will be groomed to perfection by leading experts.

Creating an identity through designs

Keeping the aspirations of a girl to rise and shine, leading girl’s wear brand Billieblush will offer clothes that will empower these girls with strong wings to fly. On the other hand, American clothing brand, Timberland will offer stylish outdoor clothes for boys. The Hugo Boss collection will feature a range of designs from scaled-down tailoring to sportswear for boys aged 4 to 14 years. This will help them make a mark and turn heads.

A collection full of style and confidence

Known for its chic, urbane and emblazoned designs the high-street fashion brand DYNY will promote aesthetics similar to those widely accepted in New York City. One of the most coveted fashion labels in the kids’ industry, Little Marc Jacobs’ classic wearables with its fun prints and conversational graphics, will make the brand stand out from a plethora of others in the kid’s wear segment.

The event, to promote the idea of women empowerment and take the hashtag #LadiesWantToHaveFun, will organise a Super Moms Party ahead of the showcase. Sakshi Arora, Director and CEO, Kids Around India explains, “Juniors Fashion Week is the ideal platform for us to showcase our collection which revels in style and confidence. The clothes are technically and fashionably designed to be comfortable so every child would love to wear it, and every parent would want to buy it.

Photo credit: JFW