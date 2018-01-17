Junior’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 to debut in Chandigarh

As leading American fashion designer Rachel Joe says, ‘Style is a way to say who you are without having to speak’. Junior’s Fashion Week reflects the same sentiments, of educating the juniors about fashion technicalities while creating fun and cherishable memories. The organisers firmly believe in a popular quote by Kate Spade, 'Playing dress-up begins at age five and never truly ends’. After successfully completing the Spring/Summer 2017 and Autumn/Winter 2017 editions across India covering cities like Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, etc, JFW is all set for a series of spectacular showcases yet again with Spring/Summer 2018 edition beginning in February.

And this time JFW is adding another venue to its itinerary -- Chandigarh along with Pune. With two more cities added to the list, this edition of Junior’s Fashion Week aims to be bigger and better. With so many memories created in the previous successful showcases with parents and children who donned the stylish and trendy collections by leading international kids’ wear brands, Junior’s Fashion Week is once more looking to create more magic in its new edition.

Growing stature

Adding more and more brands on the runway, Junior’s Fashion Week is aiming to become a one stop destination for juniors who want to live their dream of walking the ramp, and for parents who wish to make their child learn and groom. Junior’s Fashion Week showcases children’s apparel, footwear, accessories and décor and kids related services. Focussing on juniors aged four to 15 years, the event brings with it immense vivacity and energy for children’s fashion and lifestyle industry.

Beginning its Spring/Summer 2018 journey Junior’s Fashion Week debuts in the garden city Chandigarh this February, and then moves to Chennai in March, followed by Kolkata in April, Mumbai and Pune in May, New Delhi in June and ending the season with Bengaluru in July. What makes Junior’s Fashion Week stand out among the lot is the fact that it believes in grooming juniors by building their confidence and eliminating their camera and stage fear. The workshop is moderated by experts and is an introduction to the grand showcase that ensues. It is especially designed by the JFW team to groom junior models to make them runway ready and instill confidence and aptitude to be a model.