Junior’s Fashion Week to showcase global brands’ S/S ’18 collections in Chennai

After a stunning event in Chandigarh, showcasing S/S ’18 collections, Junior's Fashion Week is now heading to enchant Chennai. In its next Runway event in Chennai, JFW will be showcasing the Spring/Summer 2018 collections of USPA Kids, Marks & Spencer, The Children's Place, ELL, Flying Machine Boys. Obviously the Chennai Runway showcase is no exception to JFW’s customary tradition of associating with international and global brands. Junior's Fashion Week will sprinkle its magic in its next runway showcase on March 18, 2018, at The Westin Hotel, Chennai.

Showcasing vibrant kids collections

While all other brands have been associated with Junior's Fashion Week for several editions, ELL is the newest addition to the family. Inspired by indigo hues, Hawaiian beaches and Old Glory, the S/S ’18 collection by US Polo Assn. Kids is a fitting clothing range for the experimenting and unafraid young minds. With trendy designs on comfortable fabrics crafted into trousers, shirts, polo T-shirts, and shorts, U.S. Polo Assn. Kids have it all to ensure the kids find their perfect fit all year round.

The Children's Place has curated a new collection of everyday casuals and stylish dressy outfits for the entire family. Dresses, skirts, and add-ons are blooming with tropical botanicals and extra girly details (like embroidery and lace). For boys, the conversational graphics, cool prints, beachy pastels with neon pops and waves of indigo are washing over button-downs, polos, and shorts.

Speaking about comfort, Marks & Spencer needs a mandatory mention. Marks & Spencer Girls’ wear has romantic bohemian influences with seasonal trend details such as ruffles, smocking, floral prints in a palette of cornflower and pale jade shades, together with palest Melba and bright pink highlights. Boys’ wear is inspired by the strong athleisure trend popular among young adults- vibrant clean colors, technical fabrics, underpinned by a sports aesthetic.

The latest Spring/Summer collection from Flying Machine Boys is all about cool and trendy styles. Inspired by some of the signature designs of Flying Machine, the S/S’18 collection has infused these designs with catchy, contemporary trends in children’s fashion.

ELL Kids presents a captivating S/S 2018 collection. From regal sherwanis to embellished flowy gowns and floral floor-length gowns, ELL Kids has heightened the couture standards with its classic selection of hues and subtle prints.

The Runway event will be preceded by a fruitful workshop helmed and moderated by experts who will imbue participating Juniors’ Fashion Week with poise and grace. Attended by HNI buyers, influential mothers, notable media channels and representatives of leading fashion houses and the likes, Junior's Fashion Week Runway event has proved to be juggernaut platform across the realms of fashion and lifestyle industry.

Photo: Junior’s Fashion Week