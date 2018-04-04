Junior’s Fashion Week to showcase trendy kids’ fashion in Kolkata

The Junior’s Fashion Week (JFW), now makes its way to Kolkata. International brands including USPA Kids, Marks & Spencer, The Children’s Place, Flying Machine Boyzone are ready to showcase their Spring 2018 collection at a glitzy runway show in Kolkata. Junior’s Fashion Week will leave young fashion enthusiasts wanting for more in their next Runway showcase to be held on April 15, 2018, at The Grand Oberoi, Kolkata. The exclusive showcase of international brands brings matchless magic to the length and breadth of fashion and lifestyle industry.

The JFW Runway is a restricted privilege for many as it caters to a niche audience; the showcase is witnessed by revered individuals like HNI parents and buyers, influential mothers, fashion influencers. Moreover, representatives of leading fashion houses, notable media channels amongst other influential people from kids fashion industry also mark their presence at JFW Runway Showcase.

Showcasing top kids’ brands

Keeping in mind fashion-forward kids and their ever-changing clothing needs, US Polo Assn. Kids’ brings in a fresh burst of summer colors as it offers classic sports dresses in bold and vibrant colours, knitted summer dress, round neck tees, and trendy washed denim are amongst a mélange of other styles.

The Children’s Place (TCP) weaves quirky imaginations into its S/S18 collection. From classic denim to trendy bomber jackets, rugged jeans and basic coloured T-shirts, TCP weaves mesmerising magic into modest basics.

The brand name which is synonymous with comfortable styles, Marks & Spencer has crafted every apparel with its hallmarks quality and style that it’s incredibly proud of. Marks & Spencer’s ‘Holiday Shop’ will create fun fashion looks with vacation outfits – from frilly swimwear and breezy dresses for girls to nautical-inspired graphic tees and boardshorts for boys. Flying Machine Boys on the other hand is going all out to focus on its ‘cool’ quotient. It has generously sprinkled the collection with beach prints and vibrant colours.

photo credit: JFW