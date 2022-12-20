  • Home
  • News
  • Fashion
  • Justin Bieber slams H&M for merch he allegedly didn't approve

Justin Bieber slams H&M for merch he allegedly didn't approve

By AFP

20 Dec 2022

Fashion

Justin Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The Canadian music star Justin Bieber has advised his fans not to buy products with his likeness from fashion giant H&M.

According to the star, the company didn't have permission or consent granted to create the collection, the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram story.

“I wouldn't buy that if I were you,” he stressed. “The products are ‘trash’.”

Bieber has around 270 million followers on the social media platform.

On the online shop of the Swedish fashion group, shoppers can find pullovers, t-shirts and a bag with his branding on it.

H&M has denied Bieber's allegations.

“Like everyone else licensed products and partnerships, H&M has proper Admission procedures followed,” said the company on request.(AFP)

FAST FASHION
H M
Justin Bieber