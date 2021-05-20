JW Anderson launches debut sneaker

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson is launching his first independent sneaker under his JW Anderson label, following successful footwear collaborations with Converse.

The brand’s first-ever sneaker merges leather with canvas and is described by Anderson as a “study in deconstruction, craft and exploded proportions,” all of which are recurring themes in the brand’s ready-to-wear and accessories collection for years.

Jonathan Anderson, founder and creative director of JW Anderson, said in a statement: “At JW Anderson we have always looked at this idea of deconstruction and blowing up proportions.

“Through the development with our design team and at the factories that we work with we came up with a new shoe that’s a twist on the traditional. I like to think of it as an abstraction of a known sneaker but with disproportionate volumes.”

Image: courtesy of JW Anderson

The deconstructed silhouette constructed of high-quality leather and canvas with thick rubber bases features exaggerated proportions and is available in striking colourways including purple, green, orange, black on black, and white on white. There is also a brown and white with gum sole version, which is a perennial exclusive for JW Anderson.

The thick platform sole also references a JW Anderson stacked brogue from the debut years of the brand.

Commenting on the design, Anderson, added: “I was thinking about a primitive form of craft where leather meets canvas. I like how the rough stitching implies the hand of the maker. I think that balances out the more technical side of trainer design. I like that these feel rough and rawer.

“I wanted to keep them as colour-blocked as possible: like they were just dipped into vats or these vibrant colours. Really over saturated.”

The debut JW Anderson sneaker first premiered in January 2021 as part of the brand’s men’s autumn/winter and pre-autumn 2021 collections shot by Juergen Teller.

Sneakerheads can buy the debut JW Anderson style from May 20 for 295 pounds / 295 euros / 395 US dollars, in full EU sizes 36-45. Available exclusively at JW Anderson’s Soho flagship in London, JWAnderson.com and HBX.