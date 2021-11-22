JW Anderson to show at Milan Men's Fashion Week

JW Anderson is joining the Milan Men’s Fashion Week calendar. The brand has revealed plans to show on the schedule this coming January. The scheduled fashion show will showcase both men’s fall/winter 2022 and women’s pre-fall. The news was reported by WWD.

After getting creative with ways to debut his collection during the pandemic, like a calendar shot by famed fashion photographer Juergen Teller, designer Jonathan Anderson wanted to return to the traditional runway show format, but he wanted something different outside of his home city of London. As a longtime fan of Milan, he considered it a fitting location for his next physical show.

The show’s date and location have not been disclosed, but Milan Men’s Fashion Week is scheduled to take place from January 14 to 18. The last time JW Anderson showed in Milan was in June 2017, when he presented his brand’s spring 2018 collection at Pitti Uomo.