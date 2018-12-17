JW Anderson to show menswear in Paris

British fashion designer JW Anderson is moving his menswear catwalk showcase from London to Paris Fashion Week Men’s for autumn/winter 2019.

The move confirmed on the official menswear schedule released by La Chambre Syndicale de la Mode Masculine / Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode in Paris, also revealed that Jil Sander would also be staging its first men’s catwalk show in Paris, having previously shown in Milan.

JW Anderson had previously shown in London, and was one of the biggest draws of London Fashion Week Men’s, however, his move to the Paris Fashion Week Men’s schedule could be more of a logistical move, as he will also be taking to the catwalk with luxury fashion house Loewe, where he is also creative director. Previously the Spanish label has only staged a presentation but the official schedule states a catwalk show.

The JW Anderson catwalk will take place on Wednesday, January 16, followed by the Loewe showcase on Saturday, January 19.

Highlights on the Paris Fashion Week Men’s schedule includes Celine, where Hedi Slimane is expected to debut a full menswear collection following the fashion house’s first foray into menswear during the label’s spring/summer 2019 womenswear catwalk in September. Celine will close menswear week in the French capital on Sunday, January 20 at 8pm.

Paris Fashion Week Men’s releases provisional AW19 schedule

Raf Simons returns for a second season on January 16, after two years showing in New York, while other additions to the official scheduled mentioned by La Fédération include Jacquemus, Fumito Ganryu, which presented its debut collection at Pitti Uomo in June, and Heron Preston. While Clot, Maison Kitsuné, Oneculture, System and Wendy Jim will host presentations.

The autumn/winter 2019 schedule will also see Kris Van Assche's first main collection for Berluti on January 18, while Paris favourite Vetements will present on January 17, and Takahiromiyashita the Soloist will close the opening day, January 15.

Notable absences from the Paris Fashion Week Men’s includes Alexander McQueen, Lanvin and Maison Margiela. The British fashion house confirmed that it is switching a series of intimate events, while Lanvin recently parted ways with its menswear creative director Lucas Ossendrijver, and Maison Margiela is currently undergoing a strategy review.

Images: via JW Anderson Facebook