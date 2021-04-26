K-Way unveils first co-branding with Engineered Garments

Outdoor specialists K-Way has unveiled its first co-branded venture with New York-based brand, Engineered Garments for spring/summer 2021.

The collection features a buttoned field jacket, zip-up jacket, pair of dungarees, bucket hat, and a holster bag, which “meshes functionality together with a streetwear aesthetic,” explains K-way in a press release.

The collaboration focuses on two of K-Way’s founding brand pillars, functional rain protection and a distinctive lifestyle aesthetic with Engineered Garments designer Daiki Suzuki fusing his minimalist graphics and lines with K-Way’s 100% nylon fabric to “breathe new life” into the pieces.

Each item in the collection “upholds and reflects the identities and values of both brands,” added K-Way, and celebrates the signature elements of both brands.

The pieces are available in a selection of different colourways: plain beige and black, a playful animal motif and a soft graphic print in blue tones.

This K-Way x Engineered Garments collection is available at Nepenthes stores in London, New York, and Tokyo, as well as additional selected stores worldwide.

courtesy of K-Way x Engineered Garments