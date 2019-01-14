Kaia Gerber stars in the new Jimmy Choo campaign

Cindy Crawford's daughter is the face of Jimmy Choo's Spring/Summer campaign. The UK-based designer unveiled snapshots from its Spring Summer 2019 campaign. It stars Kaia Gerber, shot by the famed fashion photographer Steven Meisel.

Meisel's photos, which convey a timeless quality, focus on Gaia's ethereal beauty in signature Jimmy Choo pieces. Additionally, the campaign features a the limited edition Jimmy Choo top, designed in collaboration with the creative directors of M/M Paris, Mathias Augustyniak and Michael Amzalag. The piece will be sold exclusively on the Jimmy Choo e-commerce platform.

"Kaia leads the new generation of supermodels," said Jimmy Choo's creative director Sandra Choi in a statement. "Her timeless beauty and fashion pedigree make her a chameleon pf style that authentically represents the dynamism of Jimmy Choo and transcends generations." She added, "It has been a privilege to work with Steven Meisel in getting these wonderful pictures."

Jimmy Choo is part of luxury group global fashion Capri Holdings Limited listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPRI and has a global network of over 150 of its own stores and a presence in the world's most exclusive department stores.

Images courtesy of the brand