Kanye West is prepping for the launch of a new fashion label

Kanye West, the rapper and clothing designer behind the brand Yeezy, just dropped the name "Sunday Service" with the US authorities, according to the magazine Page Six. This newly trademarked brand is to include dresses, shoes, hat, jacket, shirt, t-shirt, scarf, top and loungewear.

According to the magazine, "The application was filed by Mascotte Holdings, Inc., the same company that had previously filed trademarks for Yandhi, Yeezus, Yeezy, Calabasas Clothing and Kanye West. "

The name "Sunday Service" refers to the gospel concerts he organized on Sundays and that earned him a Christ-portrait on the cover of Rolling Stone, wearing a crown of thorns. Held during Coachella, the event also sold merchandise including sweatshirts and t-shirts.

Kanye West was a big player in the introduction of streetwear into the luxury segment with his brand Yeezy in collaboration with Adidas. Husband of Kim Kardashian, Kanye also collaborated with Nike and has designed for the brand one of its staple model of sneakers: Air Yeezy in 2009.