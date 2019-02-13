Karl Lagerfeld announces collaboration with Olivia Palermo

Karl Lagerfeld has invited American fashion icon Olivia Palermo to style pieces from his Fall 2019 women’s collection and co-create five bespoke designs.

“Being able to collaborate with the visionary and iconic Karl Lagerfeld is truly incredible”, said Palermo in a statement. “I’m so proud to bring out shared vision to life on this project and infuse my own eclectic perspective to Karl’s Fall 2019 collection”.

Karl Lagerfeld Styled By Olivia Palermo will launch at all Karl Lagerfeld stores worldwide, online at Karl.com and via select wholesale partners in June. More details about the partnership will be unveiled by the duo soon.

Photo: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld x Olivia Palermo