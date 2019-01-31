Karl Lagerfeld announces Fall 2019 collaboration with Carine Roitfeld

Karl Lagerfeld and Carine Roitfeld are collaborating once again, this time for Lagerfeld's Fall 2019 collection. The veteran fashion designer and visionary editor have joined forces numerous times throughout their longstanding friendship.

The newest collaboration, called The Edit By Carine Roitfeld, entails a curation of Lagerfeld's Fall 2019 range. Roitfeld will select smart, sophisticated and versatile pieces that can be mixed and matched. Her edit will be available across multiple retail channels - through the brand's e-commerce site, stores and wholesale partners - beginning in September 2019.

Complementing projects yet to be announced will take place alongside The Edit By Carine Roitfeld.

“She knows what she wants; she has a vision and she states her vision,” said Lagerfeld in a statement. “She is actually what she seems to be; she matches her image, she fits inher universe.”

In the past, the two parties have partnered to create photography and styling projects as well as a book called The Little Black Jacket, published in 2012.

“Karl is one of the smartest, most inventive, and innovative people I have ever known,” Roitfeld said. “Our collaborations are always such a pleasure, and continue to be inspiring and exciting each and every time.”