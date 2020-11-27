Karl Lagerfeld collaborates with Amber Valletta

Karl Lagerfeld is collaborating with supermodel, actress and activist Amber Valletta to co-develop an eco-friendly accessories collection for spring 2021.

Valletta, who was a muse of Karl Lagerfeld, will introduce conscious accessory styles, including a special edition K/Kushion bag, crafted with innovative, socially sustainable materials sourced with minimal ecological impact.

The K/Kushion was inspired by a tailor-made cushion that Karl Lagerfeld carried on his travels and the new designs as part of the Valletta collaboration will be available in two eco-friendly material options.

The first is crafted from a vegan cactus leather, an environmentally sustainable and recyclable material, engineered by Desserto in Mexico. It has a plant-based, organic carbon content that’s made with huge water savings as no irrigation is required. It’s also cultivated with no chemicals like herbicides or pesticides.

The bags are coloured with organic pigments, with the green option having a pleated finish, while the black option a sleek, seamless exterior.

The second K/Kushion style is made from a 90 percent recycled cotton in a neutral sandy hue. The fabric has been certified by the Global Recycle Standard (GRS), an organisation that sets requirements for third-party accreditation of recycled content. The bag is finished with a signature stitching effect in a quilted pattern and a decorative cord detail that’s also made from GRS-certified recycled cotton.

Valletta has also selected a range of her essential small accessories including a reusable water bottle, zip wallet, cardholder, face mask, and washbag. All of the items the brand explains have been produced in “an ecologically conscious manner”.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive of Karl Lagerfeld, said in a statement: “More than five years ago, Amber and I started discussing the possibility to jointly develop a sustainable project. We were not ready back then but continuously kept this objective on the radar.

“I’m so excited to now bring Amber on board as a sustainability collaborator, to work on such a project and be able to benefit from her great insights and our shared passion for environmental sustainability. Amber and Karl worked together for many years, and she is a true member of the Karl Lagerfeld family.”

Valletta, added: “Karl and I had so much history together, and I’m excited to be partnering with his namesake brand for a project that’s so meaningful to us both. When I received the first proposals for the co-branding and saw our names together, I was very touched and even emotional. The K/Kushion bag is such a versatile style, and I love how ours will be made with innovative materials and respect for the environment.”

The Karl Lagerfeld x Amber Valletta designs will launch in March 2021 and will be available in the brand’s stores worldwide and online, as well as at Zalando and other selected retailers. Profits generated from the sale of the collection will be donated to a charity that supports the goals of the Fashion Pact, which Karl Lagerfeld became a signature member of in 2019.

Image: courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld