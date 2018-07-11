Karl Lagerfeld launches exclusive collection at Zalando

International e-tailer Zalando has launched an exclusive capsule collection by Karl Lagerfeld today. Influenced by streetwear, the line includes bomber jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts priced between 50 and 175 euros.

"Sporty, high neck bomber jackets, sweatshirts and t-shirts play with Lagerfeld's well-known black and white palette, infusing red and pink tones, and topped off with signature Karl logo graphics", reads Zalando's website.

A series of bags complement the apparel items, including a tote, backpack and bum bag.

Images: courtesy of Zalando