Karl Lagerfeld launches exclusive collection at Zalando

- Marjorie van Elven |
-
International e-tailer Zalando has launched an exclusive capsule collection by Karl Lagerfeld today. Influenced by streetwear, the line includes bomber jackets, sweatshirts and T-shirts priced between 50 and 175 euros.
"Sporty, high neck bomber jackets, sweatshirts and t-shirts play with Lagerfeld's well-known black and white palette, infusing red and pink tones, and topped off with signature Karl logo graphics", reads Zalando's website.
A series of bags complement the apparel items, including a tote, backpack and bum bag.
Images: courtesy of Zalando
more news
Latest jobs
Most read
-
Shoppers Stop to rejig strategy to boost growth
-
Bombay Dyeing’s sales grow 55 per cent in FY18, retail expansion on cards
-
British Fashion Council to become assessor for fashion visas
-
Zara India sees 70 per cent surge in profits
-
Nike collaborates with Matthew Williams in data-driven training collection